Alabama Senate Primary Goes To A Runoff

The Alabama Republican Senate primary race for U.S. Senate went to a runoff on Super Tuesday after the candidates failed to receive enough votes.

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions will likely take on the former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville, setting up a run against current Democratic Alabama Sen. Doug Jones. The polls closed in Alabama at 8 p.m. ET. there were 6 other candidates including Representative Bradley Byrne and former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Both Sessions and Tuberville have campaigned on being close to President Donald Trump.

Sessions, who was expected to win, served as a U.S. Senator in Alabama from January 3, 1997, to February 8, 2017. He then accepted a job as the Attorney General and resigned from the position on November 7, 2018. (RELATED: Top Democratic Official In Alabama Says Sen. Doug Jones Is ‘A Racist’)

(Developing…)