In Memory Of The Fallen 2020 Democratic Candidates

As the Democratic candidates slowly drop out, we’d like to take a moment to remember all those who have fallen.

Actor and singer-songwriter Beau Davidson joined the Daily Caller for an homage dedicated to the many Democrats who did not make the cut leading up to the 2020 election. Davidson remembered California Rep. Eric Swalwell, who famously appeared to pass gas on live television, and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, the first female to wave the white flag.

Other notable mentions include New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, entrepreneur Andrew Yang and many others. (RELATED: Did Eric Swalwell Just Fart Live On MSNBC?)

WATCH:

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea