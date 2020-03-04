Cenk Uygur Melts Down After Watching Bernie Sanders Lose Super Tuesday

The Young Turks host Cenk Uygur wasn’t happy about Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Super Tuesday loss.

Uygur, who was himself on a Congressional ballot in California, lamented that Sanders’ supporters had expected the primary to essentially be over after Super Tuesday, with Sanders taking an overwhelming victory. (RELATED: Cenk Uygur Urged TYT Staffers Not To Unionize In Tense Meeting)

In reality, last-minute dropouts from Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, and their subsequent endorsements of former Vice President Joe Biden, were enough to kick Sanders out of the top spot.

“If you wanna go to war, we’ll go to war,” he said to no one in particular. “We cannot let Biden win. This is not just Progressives versus establishment. Guys I need you to understand this: Biden is not gonna beat Trump.”

“Biden is either near senile or actually senile,” he shouted.

Uygur announced in November that he was running to replace California Rep. Katie Hill after she resigned her seat in 2019. The election took place Tuesday night, with Uygur coming in 4th place with about 5 percent of the vote.