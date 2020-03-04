Editorial

Kate Middleton Turns Heads In Pretty Hot-Pink Dress At Ireland Reception

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends a reception at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, Ireland, March 3, 2020. James Whatling/Pool via REUTERS

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Kate Middleton truly turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out in a pretty hot-pink dress during a reception on the royal’s second day in Ireland.

(Photo by Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve, pink and black polka dot number that went down to her knees as she joined the Duke of Cambridge at a reception held by Irish Tanaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) Simon Coveney in Dublin. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

(Photo by Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

She completed the great look with her hair pulled black, a black belt, black high heels and a matching clutch.

REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

On Tuesday, Middleton wowed when she showed up in a jaw-dropping emerald-green sparkling dress for a reception at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, Ireland, on the first day of the trip. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

REUTERS/Phil Noble

James Whatling/Pool via REUTERS

REUTERS/Phil Noble

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met representatives from Irish sport, film and television, business, charity and education sectors and of course, sampled pints of Guinness @homeofguinness #RoyalVisitIreland,” a tweet from the British Embassy read, along with a several photos from the evening’s event.

REUTERS/Phil Noble

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

James Whatling/Pool via REUTERS

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the year’s here.