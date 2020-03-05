These Refurbished Laptops Make Upgrading Way Easier On Your Wallet

There are a handful of reasons why you ought to be buying “refurbished” when shopping for a laptop. For one, it’s way better for the environment. After all, giving a used laptop a new lease on life means you’ll be adding one less device to the growing amount of e-waste piling up on the planet.

On top of that, it’s also a treat for your wallet. Certified refurbished electronics are meticulously tested to ensure they perform perfectly despite being pre-owned. And, while these refurbished electronics are practically good-as-new, their prices would make you think otherwise.

From Macbooks to dual touchscreen Chromebooks and everything in between, below are a number of great refurbished options for those looking to upgrade to a better computer while sticking to a budget.

Laptops Built to Keep Up With Your Busy Schedule

Whether you’re in and out of meetings all day or running around from class to class, the last thing you have time to do is search around for an outlet everywhere you go. This HP Spectre x360 15″ Touch Laptop boasts all-day battery life, perfect for someone as on-the-go as you are. But its battery life isn’t the only impressive feature on this thing. This high-performance laptop, now discounted to just $1,249.99 is incredibly powerful thanks to its 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor and a NVIDIA® GeForce® MX150 (2GB) graphics card. Running on Windows 10 Home 64 OS, this computer provides you with built-in, well-protected apps like Mail, Calendar, Photos, Microsoft Edge and more. It even has a 15.6″ touchscreen, making this thing even more dynamic.

But perhaps durability is more your speed when you’re hopping from place to place. If that’s the case, this Dell Chromebook is right up your alley. Boasting the incredibly low price of just $84.99, this little guy proves it’s built to last with its tough exterior and impressive performance capabilities. No matter where you are, you can expect webpages to load at lightning speed thanks to its powerful Intel Celeron CPU. And with its built-in malware scanning, you don’t have to worry about working online outside of your home or office’s protected network.

No matter what the day brings, you know you’ll likely spend hours and hours online on any given day. And that’s why the 15 hours of battery life this 2016 model Microsoft Surface Laptop is toting makes it a great addition to your electronics arsenal. The laptop is also ideal for multi-taskers since it lacks any annoying lag as you switch from different applications. It also boasts excellent Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity so you can transfer files with ease, no matter where you are. Currently listed as half-off its normal rate of $2,500 bucks for a new model, this laptop is a complete steal at just $1,199.99.

For those craving a user-friendly experience

High-end laptops don’t always have to come with an out-of-this-world price tag, and this refurbished 2015 Macbook Air proves it. With an Intel Core i5 1.6GHz processor and Intel HD Graphics 6000 video adapter, this computer packs a powerful punch with an array of impressive features all packed into a razor-thin aluminum casing. Whether you’re downloading videos or building a website, this laptop is incredibly easy to navigate despite its high-performance level. But the best part is that it’s nearly 50% off its regular new model price at just $519.99.

There’s a reason why the 2012 Macbook Pro is still a great laptop eight years after its initial release. Its user-friendly design lets you easily browse the net, edit videos, send and receive files and more without any lag or streaming issues. And with its whopping 500GB of storage, you can store more files on a larger, standard hard drive and access it incredibly easily. And its 13.3″ widescreen LED-backlit TFT active-matrix screen with 1280×800 resolution is just icing on the cake. Normally priced at a whopping $1,300 new, this gently-used Apple Macbook Pro is now over half off for just $428.99.

If you love having the leading Google apps at your fingertips, this refurbished Samsung Chromebook is as efficient as it gets. Designed to be user-friendly, this high-end laptop provides everything you’d need to complete any web-based task since it runs on the Chrome OS, one of the most widely-used operating systems around. Whether it’s chatting with friends or answering emails, you can easily hop from one platform to the next seamlessly. Plus, with its dependable 16GB hard drive, you can effortlessly store your files right onto the laptop. And right now, you can get the Samsung Chromebook for just $1,249.99.

If you dig the dual-touchscreen dynamic

This Dell Touchscreen Chromebook is an incredibly multi-faceted machine. Thanks to this 2018 model’s fast Intel Celeron N3350 Processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage, editing photos and videos is easy — it even supports the EMR active pen, allowing you to examine every detail that dances across the screen. And to add to the Chromebook’s impressive versatility, you can choose to view or write from just about any angle, whether it be flat or in tent or tablet mode. And at a jaw-dropping price of just $199.99, this refurbished grade “A” laptop is one of the best deals out there.

You’re truly one of a kind, so why would you settle for a run-of-the-mill, everyday laptop? This HP Spectre x360 13″ Touch Laptop is stunningly versatile and gives you a fully immersive viewing experience complete with a diagonal, multi-touch display. Running on Windows 10 Home 64 OS, you’ll have access to built-in apps like Mail, Calendar, Photos, and Microsoft Edge, offering you incredible productivity. And with up to 12 hours of viewing time per single charge, this laptop can easily keep up with everything you want to do with it. Right now, this certified refurbished 2016 HP Spectre x360 13″ Touch Laptop is just $1099.99.

Rigorously tested and factory recertified, this Microsoft 13.5″ Surface Book Multi-Touch 2-in-1 Notebook is one of the most dynamic laptops you can find at a price like this. Between its 13.5″ IPS touchscreen display and its Intel Core i5 processor, you can bet you won’t run into any lag as you jump around from different apps. Plus, its dependable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity make it easy to stream content and transfer files from just about anywhere. And to make this thing even more dynamic, you can literally detach the screen from the keyboard, turning it into a full-blown tablet in a matter of seconds. But unlike other tablets out there, this laptop can hold up to 256 GB or 512 GB of storage depending on the model.

Choose from the Factory Recertified Surface Book 13.5″ Core i5 256GB for just $529.99 or the Surface Book 13.5″ Core i7 512GB, both in silver, for just $879.

Prices subject to change.

stackSonar('stack-connect-p', '283');