EXCLUSIVE: Tom Fitton On Court Victory Over Hillary Clinton’s Emails: ‘She Will Have To Testify Under Oath Directly’

A federal court ordered Hillary Clinton to testify about her emails and Benghazi attack documents according to Judicial Watch’s President, Tom Fitton.

“The court is frankly fed up, and Mrs.Clinton has given us written answers under oath but the court doesn’t deem that sufficient because they haven’t been terribly helpful and he thinks that she should come in and testify under oath directly,” said Fitton. (RELATED: New Emails Revealed By Judicial Watch Seem To Show More Classified Documents On Clinton’s Private Server.)

Judicial Watch’s request to subpoena Google for relevant documents associated with Clinton’s emails during her tenure at the State Department was also approved.

