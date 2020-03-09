Politics

Doug Collins, Matt Gaetz Announce Quarantine Following Contact With CPAC Coronavirus Patient

Republican Reps. Doug Collins (Georgia) and Matt Gaetz (Florida) announced that they would be self-imposing a quarantine after learning that they had been in contact with the CPAC attendee who tested positive for Coronavirus.

“This afternoon, I was notified by CPAC that they discovered a photo of myself and the patient who has tested positive for #COVID19. While I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution,” Collins tweeted. (RELATED: Quarantined GOP Rep. Takes Heat For Tweet Claiming He’d Rather Die In Battle)

Collins’ full statement noted that he intended to follow all instructions set forth by the House Physician, and added that his staff would be providing updates as needed.

The Georgia Republican spent time with President Donald Trump as recently as Friday, when they both visited the CDC.

Collins and Gaetz are the third and fourth Republicans — following Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar — to announce a quarantine following interactions at CPAC.