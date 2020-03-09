Doug Collins, Matt Gaetz Announce Quarantine Following Contact With CPAC Coronavirus Patient

Republican Reps. Doug Collins (Georgia) and Matt Gaetz (Florida) announced that they would be self-imposing a quarantine after learning that they had been in contact with the CPAC attendee who tested positive for Coronavirus.

“This afternoon, I was notified by CPAC that they discovered a photo of myself and the patient who has tested positive for #COVID19. While I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution,” Collins tweeted. (RELATED: Quarantined GOP Rep. Takes Heat For Tweet Claiming He’d Rather Die In Battle)

This afternoon, I was notified by CPAC that they discovered a photo of myself and the patient who has tested positive for #COVID19. While I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution. Full statement → pic.twitter.com/74oeaYOBYR — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) March 9, 2020

Collins’ full statement noted that he intended to follow all instructions set forth by the House Physician, and added that his staff would be providing updates as needed.

The Georgia Republican spent time with President Donald Trump as recently as Friday, when they both visited the CDC.

Collins spent time with President Trump on Friday, shook his hand. They were both at the CDC together. https://t.co/kvhY8diMJo — Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) March 9, 2020

Congressman Gaetz was informed today that he came into contact with a CPAC attendee 11 days ago who tested positive for COVID-19. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 9, 2020

Collins and Gaetz are the third and fourth Republicans — following Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar — to announce a quarantine following interactions at CPAC.