EXCLUSIVE: ‘We Should Continue To Meet To Do The Government’s Business’: Sen. Bill Cassidy Reacts To Lawmakers Self-Quarantining

Republican Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy sat down with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the Coronavirus and the decision made by some members of Congress to self-quarantine.

“We have to make sure we don’t overreact,” said Cassidy.

Republican Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz are among those who opted to self-quarantine after learning that they had recently interacted with the person who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC.)

“There has to be balance in terms of how we’re addressing this, when the CDC says a certain area is at high risk for community spread then we should avoid congregating with each other as much a possible. But, until that point we should continue to live our life, it’s particularly important for Congress to demonstrate what science tells us we should be doing. Until science tells us we should not meet — we should continue to meet, to do the government’s business’ but also to send a signal that we are following the best scientific medical advice,” Cassidy who is also a medical doctor explained.

WATCH:

