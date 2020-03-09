Daily Caller Reporter Self-Quarantines After Potential Exposure To Coronavirus At CPAC

The Daily Caller’s Will Davis is under self-quarantine at his home in Washington D.C. after learning that a member of Congress that he shook hands with at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) interacted with an attendee who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Davis says he doesn’t have any symptoms at the moment but is instead staying home out of caution after reports that Republican Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar and members of his staff are under self-quarantine after interacting with the person who tested positive for the coronavirus. The name of the attendee hasn’t been released yet. (RELATED:CPAC Faces Criticism For Refusing To Release Name Of ‘Patient Zero’.)

“I feel like the American Conservative Union should release this person’s information or this person should voluntarily come forward to make it easier to know if we were exposed,” said Davis. “It’s not a good look for CPAC that the people that are the elites, the senators and speakers get to know who this guy is but the regular Joe shmoes like us don’t get to know.”

American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp claims that the organization is not allowed to release the person’s name, saying he is relying on the advice of medical professionals and lawyers.

