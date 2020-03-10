Playboy Magazine To End 60-Year Tradition Of Playmate Of The Year In Favor Of ‘More’ Inclusivity

Playboy magazine has announced the end of 60 years of tradition of the honoring of its Playmate of the Year in favor of “more” inclusivity.

Started in 1960, the gentlemen’s magazine has honored its favorite playmate of the month from the previous year, but now all that is changing to celebrate “all twelve diverse Playmates of the month” with “a more inclusive celebration,” a rep for the magazine shared with Page Six in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Admits She Was ‘Really Excited’ About Her Nudity In Modeling Debut)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Playboy (@playboy) on Nov 28, 2019 at 12:02pm PST

“The point of this change was to not exclude anyone and instead of honoring one Playmate they’re honoring all 12 diverse Playmates of the year for each of their unique contributions to the brand,” the rep added. “They had an exceptional group of impressive diverse women join the Playboy family as Playmates for 2019.” (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot)

The rep concluded, “These women are accomplished advocates and admirable personalities in their own right. We wanted to raise the group up as a whole and felt that there was a need to commemorate each of them one more time.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

In the past, such honors have gone to such famed celebrities as Jenny McCarthy, Anna Nicole Smith and Karen McDougal, just to name a few.