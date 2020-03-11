NBA Season Suspended After Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

An NBA game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder was abruptly cancelled Wednesday night, and players and coaches on both teams have been quarantined in their respective locker rooms. The NBA has since suspended the season after Jazz forward Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

????????MUST SEE???????? Thunder vs. Jazz game is being delayed with questions surrounding Rudy Gobert and Emmanuel Mudiay sickness keeping them out of tonight’s lineup. It hasn’t been officially called, but players walked off the floor and back to their locker rooms. pic.twitter.com/NfduwhSo1h — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) March 12, 2020

The Jazz and Thunder are being placed in a temporary quarantine in their locker rooms, per @Tjonesonthenba. WHAT IS GOING ON. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 12, 2020

Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Sources say Gobert is feeling good, strong and stable — and was feeling strong enough to play tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

The game was delayed 30 minutes over player illnesses and was later postponed as fans were told to exit the building. The bizarre scene comes on a day where the sports world was rocked by the coronavirus, which continues to spread in the U.S. (RELATED: Here’s How To Prepare For The Coronavirus)

The NCAA announced Thursday that all NCAA tournament games would be played without fans, now the NBA season has been temporarily suspended.

Our prayers go out to all affected. Stay safe, everyone!