NBA Season Suspended After Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Oklahoma City Thunder v Memphis Grizzlies - Game Four

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

William Davis Reporter
An NBA game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder was abruptly cancelled Wednesday night, and players and coaches on both teams have been quarantined in their respective locker rooms. The NBA has since suspended the season after Jazz forward Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

The game was delayed 30 minutes over player illnesses and was later postponed as fans were told to exit the building. The bizarre scene comes on a day where the sports world was rocked by the coronavirus, which continues to spread in the U.S. (RELATED: Here’s How To Prepare For The Coronavirus)

The NCAA announced Thursday that all NCAA tournament games would be played without fans, now the NBA season has been temporarily suspended.

Our prayers go out to all affected. Stay safe, everyone!