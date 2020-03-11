NCAA Officially Bans Fans From Attending March Madness Games Because Of Coronavirus

The NCAA has banned fans from attending March Madness games because of coronavirus.

The NCAA released a statement Wednesday afternoon, and said the decision was based on information about the coronavirus and suggestions from the advisory panel. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the full statement below.

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/GrPbmZx5N6 pic.twitter.com/PFFh9htixR — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 11, 2020

Well, if we were at the brink of the Cuban Missile Crisis yesterday, then there’s missiles in the air as of right now.

I’m literally at a loss for words right now. I’m absolutely crushed. There’s simply no other way to put it. I’m crushed, defeated and I want this nightmare to end.

To make matters worse, there’s apparently a chance this whole thing could still get shut down entirely, according to Dennis Dodd.

Just now on @CBSSportsHQ our @dennisdoddcbs reports that a major conference official told him a total cancellation the NCAA Tournament is definitely a possibility — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) March 11, 2020

I wish I had better news for all the fans of March Madness out there, but I don’t. I just don’t. I haven’t been this disappointed in a very long time.

This is just awful for the sport of college basketball on so many levels.

It would almost be cruel if the Badgers now won the championship, and we were banned from going. I just don’t know what else to say other than I’ve had enough of this coronavirus nonsense.