Trump Approval Ratings Crash Amid Coronavirus Panic

Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Justin Caruso
According to multiple polls, President Donald Trump’s approval rating has taken a nosedive in the last two weeks.

Rasmussen Reports, which tracks Trump’s approval rating daily, shows that Trump, who had a +1 positive approval index on February 25th, has dropped 12 points to -11.

On Wednesday, just 33% of respondents “strongly approve” of the president, while 44% “strongly disapprove,” indicating a -11 approval index.

This recent drop in approval is reflected in other polls.

RealClearPolitics’s average of polls over 14 days also shows the decline. Two weeks ago, Trump showed a 4.3 disapproval average. On Wednesday, the disapproval stood at 8.6.

Finally, the FiveThirtyEight aggregate of polls reflects a similar drop. On February 26th, the president had a 43.3 approval ratings and a 52.2% disapproval rating on FiveThirtyEight. On Wednesday, he had a 42.7% approval rating and a flat 53% disapproval rating.

Trump’s decline in approval comes as the coronavirus panic has taken over America, leading to even some conservatives criticizing his approach. (RELATED: Trump’s Messaging On Coronavirus Is Unpopular – Even On The Right)

Fox News host Tucker Carlson appeared to take a swipe at the Trump administration’s handling of the virus, telling viewers Monday, “People you trust, people you probably voted for, have spent weeks minimizing what is clearly a very serious problem.”

In response to the virus, Trump is planning to roll out payroll tax cuts to reinvigorate the economy.