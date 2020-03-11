Politics

White House ‘100 Percent’ Denies Claim Trump Waiting For Jared Kushner’s Sign Off To Declare Coronavirus Emergency

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: (L-R) Senior Advisor Jared Kushner looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before signing the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA) during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on January 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. The new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with provisions aimed at strengthening the U.S. auto manufacturing industry, improving labor standards enforcement and increasing market access for American dairy farmers. The USMCA signing is considered one of President Trump's biggest legislative achievements since Democrats took control of the House in 2018. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
Multiple senior White House officials directly disputed Wednesday the idea that President Donald Trump is waiting to hear from Jared Kushner before declaring a state of emergency on coronavirus.

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - FEBRUARY 28: Jared Kushner, senior advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference 2020 (CPAC) hosted by the American Conservative Union on February 28, 2020 in National Harbor, MD. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Jared Kushner speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference 2020 (CPAC). (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

A Politico story claimed that the senior adviser and son-in-law tothe president is complicating an internal debate between members of the White House task force. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has urged the president to make an emergency declaration, while Vice President Mike Pence and others expressed reluctance to the idea. Politico wrote that Trump is waiting for Kushner, not formally assigned to the task force, to conduct his own research before making a decision either way in the debate.

White House officials had previously indicated that Trump could use the Stafford Act to declare a state of emergency, freeing up billions of dollars to add to any legislative stimulus relief the administration rolls out partnered with Congress.

Buzzfeed’s Rosie Gray repeated the idea on Twitter Wednesday evening. (RELATED: ‘Buy American’ — White House Confirms Executive Order That Will End Medical Supply Chain Reliance On China)

Still, one White House official told the Daily Caller that framing is “not rooted in reality.”

“Obviously false,” a second official added in a statement. “Jared’s role is the president’s senior adviser. Of course he is asked to weigh in on these types of decisions.”

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to President Donald Trump, stands for a television interview on FOX News outside the White House on January 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. Yesterday, President Trump released details of his administration's long-awaited Middle East peace plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which was spearheaded by Kushner. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to President Donald Trump, stands for a television interview on FOX News. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Yet another official said Kushner “is 100 percent letting the agency heads and professionals at CDC and HHS” lead the conversation on whether or not the White House should make an emergency declaration.

Trump announced earlier Wednesday that he will deliver a national address on the administration’s efforts to combat the coronavirus’ national impact. He is expected to discuss aspects of the stimulus plan to ease the economic impact of the virus on the American public.