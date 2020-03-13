‘Not Very COVID-19 Hygienic’: Matt Gaetz Rips Andrew Gillum For Alleged Hotel Room Meth Incident

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz slammed Andrew Gillum, Democrats’ 2018 nominee for Florida governor, after Gillum was found allegedly inebriated in a Miami Beach hotel room that contained three bags of suspected crystal meth.

Miami Beach first responders arrived at the hotel room early Friday morning after another man in the room went into cardiac arrest, according to the police report.

Police found three bags of meth in the room but were unable to question Gillum, who was “under the influence of an unknown substance” and non-conversant.

“Everyone should respect @AndrewGillum’s privacy as he explains why he was one of three men in a hotel room w 3 bags of meth, too impaired to talk to first responders,” Gaetz tweeted. “I know what you’re all thinking – this is not very COVID-19 hygienic.”

Everyone should respect @AndrewGillum’s privacy as he explains why he was one of three men in a hotel room w 3 bags of meth, too impaired to talk to first responders. I know what you’re all thinking – this is not very COVID-19 hygienic. #GillumSurge https://t.co/HVjBDNRlZA — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 13, 2020

Gillum denied ever using meth in a statement released Friday. (RELATED: Democratic Mega-Donor Ed Buck Charged With Allegedly Operating Drug Den, Nearly Killing Man With Meth Injection)

“While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines,” Gillum said. “I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused for our movement.”

Gillum, whose gubernatorial campaign was backed by major Democratic donors, narrowly lost to Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2018 elections.

