Here’s What Every State In America Is Doing To Combat The Spread Of The Coronavirus

States across America are beginning to take various measures in an effort to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency Friday and has implemented various travel restrictions aimed at limiting the spread within America. Here’s what is closed down or restricted in every state across America amid the outbreak. (RELATED: Here’s A List Of How Every Country In The World Is Responding To Coronavirus)

ALABAMA : All K-12 schools closed for two weeks; state of emergency issued

ALASKA: Public schools closed for two weeks; State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska closed to the public as well as all government buildings; several public spaces shut down by the Municipality of Anchorage (the Brett Ice Arena, borough libraries, swimming pools, municipal recreation centers, ice rinks, museum); limited visiting allowed for Pioneer Homes, the state-run assisted living facilities

ARIZONA: No state enforced closures

ARKANSAS : All schools will suspend on-site lessons starting Tuesday

CALIFORNIA: All bars, nightclubs, wineries, pubs ordered to close across the state; restaurants can remain open but have to reduce capacity

COLORADO: All ski resorts ordered to close; state of emergency issued

CONNECTICUT: Gatherings of more than 250 people prohibited; visitor restrictions implemented at nursing and rest homes; 180-day requirement for public schools waived, although the state has not implemented a complete shutdown of schools

DELAWARE: All public schools closed until March 27; state of emergency issued

FLORIDA: All public schools closed until March 30; temporary ban on visitations at long-term care facilities for any person who recently traveled internationally, has been on cruise ships or has had contact with someone who has the virus

GEORGIA: Public health emergency declared; court and clerk’s offices suspended all “but essential … functions” for 30 days across the state; no state enforced closures for bars, schools, restaurants

HAWAII: No state enforced closures

IDAHO: No state enforced closures

ILLINOIS: All schools closed until March 30; all restaurants and bars closed for dining in for two weeks; drive-ins, delivery and curbside service allowed to remain open

INDIANA: No state enforced closures; schools that do choose to close can do so for up to 20 days without having to make up missed time

IOWA: No state enforced closures

KANSAS: State of emergency declared; no state enforced closures

KENTUCKY: Public schools closed for at least two weeks

LOUISIANA: All K-12 public schools closed until April 13; emergency order issued that prohibits gatherings larger than 250 people

MAINE: Gatherings of more than 250 people recommended to be postponed for at least 30 days

MARYLAND: Public schools closed until March 27

MASSACHUSETTS: All schools ordered to close; dining in for all restaurants closed, although they may offer take-out; gatherings larger than 25 people prohibited beginning Tuesday

MICHIGAN: All public and private schools closed until April 5

MINNESOTA: All K-12 schools to close beginning Wednesday until March 27; state of emergency issued

MISSISSIPPI: State of emergency issued; schools districts asked to extend spring break for one week; state allows the Mississippi State Board of Education to waive 180-day school requirement

MISSOURI: State of emergency issued; no state enforced closures

MONTANA: State of emergency

NEBRASKA: No state enforced closures

NEVADA: State of emergency; some Las Vegas nightclubs, day clubs, spas, salons, and gyms closing

NEW HAMPSHIRE: State of emergency; all public schools to close through April 4 and transition to remote learning

NEW JERSEY: State of emergency; Hoboken enacts curfew from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. beginning March 16; Hoboken gyms, health clubs, day cares, movie theaters shuttered; Hoboken bars and restaurants closed, limited to take out; statewide curfew under consideration

NEW MEXICO: State of emergency; public schools closed for three weeks effective March 16

NEW YORK: State of emergency; Gov. Andrew Cuomo asks bars and restaurants to voluntarily close down; Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Guggenheim, the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall and the New York Philharmonic temporarily shut down; Gov.Cuomo asks President Donald Trump for aid from Army Corps of Engineers to combat coronavirus spread and expand hospital capacity.

NORTH CAROLINA: State of emergency; public schools closed for at least two weeks; Gov. Roy Cooper issued executive order banning mass gatherings exceeding 100 people with exceptions for malls, grocery stores, restaurants, bars.

OHIO: All bars and restaurants closed beginning 9 p.m. March 15, with exception of take-out services.

OKLAHOMA: State of emergency; Oklahoma City Public Schools to close until March 23.

OREGON: State of emergency; all schools closed starting March 16 until end of March; Portland declares state of emergency; Many Portland restaurants voluntarily close.

PENNSYLVANIA: Emergency disaster declaration; all schools closed for two weeks beginning March 16.

RHODE ISLAND: State of emergency; public schools closed beginning March 16; Providence declares state of emergency and bans entertainment licenses for two weeks.

SOUTH CAROLINA: State of emergency; all public schools closed through March; visitation in state Department of Corrections facilities is suspended.

SOUTH DAKOTA:: State of emergency; public schools closed through March 20, Gov. Kristi Noem advises private schools to also close.

TENNESSEE: State of emergency; East Tennessee schools to close beginning March 16 until the end of the week; state employees trained and certified to work from home will begin remote work through March 31; state employees instructed to cease non-essential business travel; state capitol closed to visitors.

This post will continue to be updated.