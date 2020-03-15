Here’s A List Of How Every Country In The World Is Responding To Coronavirus

Countries around the world are taking vast measures to stave off the coronavirus, which has continued its spread from China and infected over 150,000 people internationally.

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency Friday, freeing up $50 billion in federal resources to combat the outbreaks domestically. The U.S. is also banning travel from Europe, most recently with the inclusion of the U.K., bringing the total of European countries affected by the ban to 28.

Here are the countries around the world where lockdowns, quarantines, travel restrictions and border closings, and other efforts have gone into effect to contain the coronavirus spread. (RELATED: Here Are All The Major Places And Events Closed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic)

Afghanistan: Closure of all educational institutions until April 21; border closures with Iran & Pakistan

Albania: Bars/restaurants closed; 72-hour curfew allowing only transportation of basic needs; three-month loan holiday for businesses and families allowing postponing of payments on loans; weekend lockdown, allowing only state or freight vehicles and ambulances on the road

Algeria: Suspension of flights to/from Morocco, flagship airline Air Algerie suspension of flights to Italy until mid-April

Angola: Travel ban on China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, other African countries with registered coronavirus cases

Antigua and Barbuda: All foreign nationals traveling from or transiting through mainland China temporarily banned from entry

Argentina: Suspension of traveler visas and flights from the U.S., China, Japan, South Korea, and European countries; public attendance at sporting events and large gatherings banned in Buenos Aires

Armenia: Schools, universities closed until at least March 23, tightened border control with Iran and re-introduced entry visas for Iranian citizens, suspension of some round trip flight routes from Yerevan to Italy until April 8

Australia: 14-day self-isolation period for Australians returning from China, Japan, South Korea, Iran, Italy; non-citizens who have transited or been in China are not allowed to enter or transit through Australia; flight suspensions to China

Austria: Italians barred from entry, border checks with Switzerland and Liechtenstein; flight connections with France, Spain and Switzerland banned

Azerbaijan: Road and air transportation to and from Turkey suspended, border closings with Georgia; school activities suspended until March 27; suspension of entry for trucks and importing from Iran

Bahamas: Entry ban on non-residents that have traveled to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy

Bahrain: All schools and universities suspended until March 29; Bahrain’s national airline suspends all flights to and from Saudi Arabia

Bangladesh: National airline suspends flights to India, Qatar and Kuwait

Belgium: Sport events cancelled or postponed; restaurants, bars, ordered shut until April 3; schools closed until April 4

Bhutan: Tourist entry banned for 2 weeks beginning March 6; school closings

Bolivia: Suspension of flights to and from Europe; schools closed until end of March; ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Entry ban for tourists from “at-risk areas;” schools and universities closed; all large public gatherings over 300 people banned

Botswana: Suspension of government travels to international events; mandatory self-quarantines for travelers from affected countries

Brazil: Third-largest airline Azul cuts flights to Portugal and Florida

Brunei: Entry restrictions for individuals arriving from Iran, Italy and China; Royal Brunei Airlines suspends flights to mainland China and Seoul with route cuts to Hong Kong and Taipei

Bulgaria: Schools closed until March 29; visits to public spaces including gyms and restaurants banned; travel to 14 countries including Iran, Spain, France, Japan, Italy and China banned or restricted

Burundi: Travelers from affected countries, including China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, Germany, France, Japan and Spain, will be quarantined for 14 days.

Cambodia: 30-day entry ban for tourists from Italy, Germany, Spain, France, U.S. beginning March 17

Canada: Air Canada suspends flights to and from Italy, parliament closed for five weeks; cruise ship with more than 500 people banned from docking in country’s ports until July 1; bans throughout country of gatherings exceeding 250 people; schools closed in Ontario; closure of all child care facilities, public libraries, and community centers in Toronto

Cape Verde: All flights to and from Italy suspended until March 20; Cabo Verde Airlines suspends service to Washington, D.C.

Chile: Ban on public events with more than 500 people, partial closure of borders

China: Lockdown of Hubei province, flight suspensions between international destinations into mainland China

Colombia: Health emergency, border closings with Venezuela

Comoros: Travelers from Japan and China may be denied entry. Travelers from other affected countries will be quarantined for 14 days in an unaffected third-party country

Costa Rica: “At-risk” schools closing for two weeks, university classes suspended

Côte d’Ivoire: Border controls set up, thermal imaging camera at airports

Croatia: Schools closed for two weeks; foreign nationals entering from China, Italy, South Korea subject to mandatory 14-day quarantine

Cyprus: Ban on entry for non-residents for 15 days beginning March 15

Czech Republic: National lockdown; Czech nationals banned from traveling to high-risk countries including Germany, France, Austria, Belgium and foreigners from these countries are banned from entering Czech Republic; all shops except food stores, pharmacies all closed; all universities and schools shut down; public events with over 30 people in attendance banned

Democratic Republic of Congo: Quarantine of travelers from Germany, Italy, France, China

Denmark: National lockdown; entry for non-nationals suspended until April 13; borders closed

Djibouti: Travel restrictions and health screenings

Ecuador: Border closures to all foreign travelers; all public activities banned

Egypt: Mass gatherings banned; Qatar citizens banned from entry; flights with Sudan suspended

El Salvador: Ban on all non-resident and non-diplomat visitors; schools suspended for 21 days

Eritrea: Travelers from China, Italy, South Korea and Iran must be quarantined

Estonia: Schools closed until May 1; public gatherings banned; cruise sales halted; travelers from countries including Italy, China, Iran, South Korea, Singapore, Sweden, Belgium and parts of France, German and Spain would be subject to two weeks in isolation

Fiji: Travelers from Italy, Iran and South Korean cities of Daegu and Cheongdo not permitted entry; travel ban on all visitors who had been in mainland China within 14 days of intended travel to Fiji

Finland: Partial closure of schools and universities; events with more than 500 attendees cancelled

France: Lockdown; closure of all non-essential places such as restaurants, cafes, cinemas and nightclubs; schools closed

Gabon: Schools closed until March 30; suspension of tourist visas for areas affected; gatherings of more than 50 people banned; bars and nightclubs closed until further notice

Gambia: Foreign overseas travel for officials suspended

Georgia: Flights to Italy, China, Iran suspended

Ghana: Foreign travel for officials suspended

Greece: All museums, ruins, shops, bars and restaurants shut down; all flights to Italy banned

Grenada: Travel restrictions for visitors who recently traveled in China

Guatemala: Ban on flights from U.S., Canada, China, South Korea, North Korea and Europe

Honduras: Schools closed; public events cancelled for two weeks; ban on entry of people coming from Europe, China, Iran, South Korea

Hungary: Ban on travel inbound from Italy, South Korea, Iran and China for non-nationals

Iceland: Ban on public gatherings of 100 or more people; secondary schools and universities closed for four weeks

India: All tourist visas suspended; all entering India from China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Spain put under 14-day quarantine

Indonesia: Ban on entry of all foreign visitors arriving from 10 of the hardest-hit regions of Iran, Italy and South Korea

Iran: Suspended all flights to and from China

Iraq: Public gatherings banned; ban on entry of travelers from Kuwait, Bahrain, China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Italy, Germany, Qatar; closed border with Iran; Iraqi Airlines stops flights to India, Lebanon, Iran; curfew in Baghdad province from March 17-24

Ireland: Schools, universities and childcare facilities closed until March 29

Israel: Public gatherings of more than 10 people banned; ban on entry of foreign nations who have been in China, Thailand, Singapore, Japan, South Korea (temporary); Israeli citizens must self-isolate after returning from “at risk” areas

Italy: National lockdown

Jamaica: Partial quarantine

Japan: 14-day quarantine for visitors from China or South Korea; Entry ban on foreign visitors from parts of South Korea and Iran; Some visas revoked from travelers from China and South Korea; Schools closed until late March

Jordan: All outbound passenger flights suspended; ban on all public gatherings; borders with Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Syria, occupied Palestine closed; all schools and universities closed for two weeks; all cinemas, sporting facilities and tourist sites closed

Kazakhstan: All public events banned; all schools and colleges closed

Kenya: Public events banned; Kenya Airways flights to China, Rome, Geneva suspended

North Korea: Borders closed to foreign nationals

South Korea: Entry ban on foreigners who had been to Hubei Province, China (effective February 4)

Kuwait: All commercial flights outbound and inbound suspended; two-week holiday beginning March 26 for government employees; ban on public gatherings

Kyrgyzstan: All mass gatherings suspended

Latvia: All international travel by air, railway, sea and road will be banned beginning March 17; all public gatherings of over 15 people banned; only Latvians and foreigners with residency rights able to enter country; schools closed

Lebanon: Ban on flights from France, Germany, Spain, U.K., Iraq, Egypt and Syria; bars, nightclubs and exhibition centers closed; schools and universities closed

Lesotho: All international travel suspended

Libya: Schools closed for two weeks

Lithuania: Public gatherings of more than 100 people banned; schools closed

Madagascar: Airlines prohibited from servicing passengers who had visited China, Hong Kong and Macao up to 14 days before intended arrival in the country

Malaysia: All mass gatherings encouraged to be cancelled; travel ban on all arrivals from Denmark

Maldives: Temporary ban on all cruise ships from entering or docking in the islands; travelers from China banned

Malta: 14-day quarantine on all arrivals; travel with Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Switzerland banned

Marshall Islands: All inbound travel banned until March 22; air and sea arrivals from China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, France and Spain banned

Mexico: Considering border restrictions with the U.S.

Moldova: All foreigners from affected countries banned from entering by plane

Mongolia: Borders with China closed; Flights from South Korea, China and Japan banned

Montenegro: Gatherings banned, schools and universities closed, smaller border crossings closed; government warns that criminal charges would be filed against anyone not implementing its measures

Morocco: Flights to and from 25 countries including the most affected suspended; all schools closed; public gatherings of more than 50 people banned

Mozambique: Travel to and from China suspended

Myanmar: Mass gatherings banned

Namibia: Mass gatherings banned for 30 days, inbound and outbound travel to and from Qatar, Ethiopia and Germany suspended

Nepal: Mount Everest shut down; suspension of visa-on-arrival services until April 30; travel visas suspended; land ports closed

Netherlands: Gatherings of over 100 people banned; museums closed; sporting events, concerts cancelled; flights from China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy and South Korea suspended

New Zealand: National lockdown; travel restrictions for individuals who had traveled through mainland China and Iran

Norway: Mandatory 14-day quarantine for international travelers

Oman: Tourist visas suspended for one month beginning March 15; entry ban on visitors from six countries most affected; open ship-to-ship transfers with Iranian vessels banned; cinemas, gyms, arcades closed

Pakistan: Border with Iran, Afghanistan closed for two weeks beginning March 13; Schools closed until April 5; large public gatherings including weddings banned for two weeks; international flights to operate only from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad

Palestine Territories: All foreign tourists to West Bank banned; Bethlehem sealed off indefinitely

Panama: Schools closed until at least April 7

Papua New Guinea: Visitors from Asia banned; Indonesian border closed; visa program suspended; mandatory thermal screenings for all returning travelers

Paraguay: Flights to Madrid suspended for the rest of March; large public gatherings suspended for at least 15 days; schools suspended

Peru: Schools suspended until March 30; Travelers from China, France, Italy and Spain must quarantine at home for 14 days

Philippines: Foreigners banned from entry

Poland: Full checks at border crossings until March 23; ban on public gatherings of more than 50 people; restaurants, clubs, and bars only available for take-out orders; international flights and trains suspended from Sunday; shopping centers shut down

Portugal: All passenger flights to Italy suspended for 14 days beginning March 11; schools and public places shut down in affected regions in Portugal; all in person classes at select universities suspended

Qatar: Ban on entry of people coming from India, Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand; Qatar Airways suspends flights to and from Italy; flights suspended from India

Romania: Government in self-isolation; export of medicine suspended; schools and public activities suspended

Russia: Travel ban on Chinese nationals; most flights to and from Italy, Germany, France and Spain suspended; suspension of tourist visas to Italian citizens

Rwanda: Public gatherings banned

Saudi Arabia: Citizen travel ban to and from 39 countries including the EU, Switzerland, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti and Somalia; passenger traffic through land crossings with Jordan suspended

Senegal: Schools closed; public gatherings banned; cruise ship docking ban; health controls at all borders

Serbia: Border closings for travelers from most affected countries; travel ban on people arriving from Italy, certain provinces of China, South Korea, Iran and parts of Switzerland

Seychelles: entry ban on any person that has been to China in the past 14 days, effective February 3; exit ban on anyone in Seychelles from traveling to China, except returning Chinese residents, effective January 29

Singapore: Entry ban on travelers from northern Italy, Iran and South Korea

Slovakia: Nearly all travel suspended to and from country; international airports shut down; cross-border train and bus travel suspended

Slovenia: Public gatherings banned in closed spaced with 500 people or more; flights from Italy, China, South Korea and Iran banned; health checks at borders with Italy; non-Slovenian nationals subject to health checks at border

Spain: National lockdown

Sri Lanka: Flights from European countries including France, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden and Austria, and Italy banned. Flights from Iran and South Korea also banned for two weeks beginning March 15

Sudan: Suspension of visa issuances and flights services to eight countries including Egypt and Italy

Sweden: Events with more than 500 people banned

Switzerland: Schools closed; ban on public gatherings of more than 100 people; travel restrictions for Italians

Syria: Schools and universities closed; civil servant staffing cut 60%; suspension of cultural and sporting activities; ban of shisha smoking at cafes

Taiwan: Mandatory quarantine of suspicious cases enforced through cell phone monitoring; ban on surgical mask exports; air and sea border control

Tajikistan: Entry ban on citizens of China, Iran, South Korea, Afghanistan and Italy

Tanzania: Air Tanzania flights to China suspended

Thailand: Ban on face mask exports; Thai Airways suspends flights to Rome and Milan

Trinidad and Tobago: Entry ban on non-nationals originating in France, Germany, Spain, China, Italy, Iran, Japan, Singapore, South Korea

Tunisia: Prayers in mosque suspended; cafes must obey 4 p.m. curfew; ban on all public gatherings; maritime borders closed; all flights to and from Italy suspended; reduction of flights to and from Egypt, Germany, Britain, France

Turkey: Entry ban on people arriving from Italy; flights from China, Iran, Iraq, Italy and South Korea suspended; temporary closing of schools and universities; foreign visa distribution suspended; ban on spectators at sporting events

Turkmenistan: Most land borders, especially with Iran, closed

Uganda: Travel restrictions on travelers from San Marino, Belgium, U.S., U.K., Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Australia, Malaysia

Ukraine: All air traffic closed as of March 17; all schools and universities closed; public gatherings of 200 or more people banned

United Arab Emirates: Schools and educational institutions closed for four weeks beginning March 8; students and education workers returning from abroad must spend compulsory two weeks at home; cruise ships banned; attractions closed; flights inbound and outbound to London, Turkey, Syria and Iraq suspended from March 17

United Kingdom: Some school closings

Uruguay: All travelers arriving from China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Iran, Spain, Italy, France and Germany must go into mandatory quarantine for 14 days

Venezuela: All flights from Colombia and Europe suspended for at least a month

Vietnam: Entry ban on citizens of Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Norway, Spain, Sweden and U.K.

Zimbabwe: Public officials banned from traveling abroad