Dems Debate As Dumb People Ignore Social Distancing

On today’s show we recap the Democratic debate and take a look at the latest news on the coronavirus and how morons are ignoring all the warnings from the CDC.

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders debated on CNN last night with no audience or any serious follow-up questions. They gave their versions of what they’d do if they were president now, which was pointless because they aren’t, and argued over minor differences between their positions. There was no upside for Biden going in and no benefit coming out. We get into all of it.

Then we take a look at the media coverage of the coronavirus and how people are reacting. CNN sees a “silver lining” and many millennial are ignoring “social distancing” and going out partying because they’re morons. We have all the audio.

