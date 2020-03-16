Mitt Romney Proposes Temporary Universal Basic Income Policy In Face Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney is proposing a temporary universal basic income (UBI) in an attempt to help Americans get through the coronavirus pandemic.

Romney’s proposal would give every American adult $1,000. Many Americans are staying home and missing work due to the pandemic. Several state and local governments are mandating the closings of schools, restaurants, bars and movie theaters. And, according to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), an employer is allowed to force employees to work from home if exposed to a “serious infections disease. (RELATED: Romney Remains #NeverTrump, Has No Plans To Endorse POTUS In 2020)

“Every American adult should immediately receive $1,000 to help ensure families and workers can meet their short-term obligations and increase spending in the economy,” Romney said.

INBOX: Sen. @MittRomney supports sending $1,000 to “every American adult” as part of “additional action to help families and small businesses meet their short-term financial obligations, ease the financial burden on students entering the workforce, and protect health workers.” pic.twitter.com/bbns2kMtiv — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) March 16, 2020

The prospect of a universal basic income gained traction during the 2020 presidential campaign of businessman Andrew Yang, and is estimated to cost roughly $3.2 trillion a year. The proposal is also supported by the presidential campaign of Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who has proposed similar legislation in the House.

Romney said his proposal is necessary to take the burden off small businesses and families during the crisis. The House of Representatives passed a relief package Saturday that included paid sick leave for millions of American employees.

“We also urgently need to build on this legislation with additional action to help families and small businesses meet their short-term financial obligations, ease the financial burden on students entering the workforce, and protect health workers on the front lines and their patients by improving telehealth services,” Romney said.