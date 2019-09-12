Romney Remains #NeverTrump, Has No Plans To Endorse POTUS In 2020

President Donald Trump still has not earned the support of the Republican Party’s 2012 presidential nominee.

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney told CNN Thursday that he has no plans to endorse Trump in the upcoming presidential election. Romney did not endorse Trump in 2016, but still interviewed for a cabinet position with the presidential-elect weeks after the election. (RELATED: CNN’s John King: Problems At The Border Didn’t Start With Trump)

“I’m not planning on endorsing in the presidential race,” Romney told CNN. “At this stage, I’m not planning on endorsing in the primary or in the general.”

Romney also criticized the Republican Party for canceling primaries in key states. Three Republicans have already announced a primary challenge to the president, including former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, who preceded Romney as governor of Massachusetts. (RELATED: Mitt Romney Takes Flak From Trump Supporters For Mueller Statement)

“I would far prefer having an open primary, caucus, convention process … where people can be heard,” Romney said.

Trump and Romney have had a fraught relationship dating back to early 2016 when Romney gave a speech where he argued that the then-Republican presidential candidate was unfit for office. Trump has also criticized Romney for losing to President Barack Obama in 2012, blaming Romney for not aggressively campaigning enough against the former president.