NFL Free Agent Austin Seferian-Jenkins Arrested On DUI Charge

NFL free agent Austin Seferian-Jenkins is in a bit of hot water with the law.

According to TMZ, Seferian-Jenkins was arrested in Gig Harbor, Washington, last week on charges of DUI, driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. This is his third arrest for allegedly driving drunk. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Seferian-Jenkins didn’t play a single snap of NFL football last season, and was last on the Patriots.

Obviously, Seferian-Jenkins is innocent until proven guilty. That’s the system we have here in America, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, you’re an idiot if you ever drink and drive. You’re a grade-A moron. There’s never an excuse to hit the bottle and then get behind the wheel of a car.

There just isn’t, and anybody who says otherwise is also an idiot.

It’s made even worse by the fact Seferian-Jenkins made nearly $10 million since entering the NFL. Yet, he apparently couldn’t afford a cab ride in this situation.

At the very least, call a buddy and get a ride home. Whatever you do, don’t get behind the wheel of a car after drinking.

Again, Seferian-Jenkins is innocent until proven guilty, but this is a bad look if did what he’s accused of doing.