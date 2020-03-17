‘Big Brother’ Cast Members In Germany Have No Idea Coronavirus Is Spreading

“Big Brother” cast members in Germany have no idea coronavirus is sweeping across the world.

According to The Guardian, members of the German version of the show have been isolated from the outside world since early February. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Starts Season 3 With Dolores On The Hunt For More Blood In ‘Parce Domine’)

The only contact they’ve had was when a few new cast members joined, but coronavirus still wasn’t a major issue then. That means the 14 people in the house have no idea what is going on in the outside world right now.

The Guardian reported a special episode will air Tuesday night informing them of the situation.

Imagine having absolutely no idea right now that coronavirus is sweeping across the world. These 14 people are just living their best lives trying to win a reality TV show.

Well, it seems like things are going to get very real Tuesday night when they’re informed in the special episode.

That’s going to be the definition of must-watch television. I can’t even begin to imagine what their reactions will be.

Imagine being on a reality TV show and being told there’s a pandemic spreading everywhere. I would almost immediately assume I’m being messed with.

Well, coronavirus is most certainly not a stunt for reality TV. It’s very real!

You almost have to envy the 14 people in the house because they have no idea how screwed up daily life has become. If there was ever an example of ignorance being blissful, I’m pretty sure this would be it.