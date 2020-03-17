MSNBC Analyst Suggests Using Coronavirus To Prosecute Trump For ‘Negligent Homicide’ — Gets An Assist From Democratic Candidate

MSNBC Analyst Glenn Kirschner suggested Tuesday that he would attempt to prosecute President Donald Trump for negligent homicide over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kirschner laid out his explanation in a series of tweets, first claiming that the president “may have criminal exposure for some level of negligent homicide or voluntary/involuntary manslaughter for the way he’s mishandled the Coronavirus crisis.” (RELATED: MSNBC Analyst Accuses Fox News Of ‘Getting People Killed For Years’)

He went on to tout his own career as a prosecutor, saying that he had always been “on the lookout for novel ways to apply homicide … liability in an attempt to appropriately and ethically hold accountable those who were responsible for taking the life of a fellow human being.” (RELATED: Unfit To Print Episode 43: NYT Writer Claims Racism After MSNBC Math Fiasco)

Kirschner concluded by accusing Trump of “negligent/grossly negligent (and/or possibly intentional) mishandling” of the response to coronavirus and claiming that the issue was “thorny” and “nuanced” but that all possible “criminal charges will have to be investigated.” (RELATED: Virologist On MSNBC Says Its ‘Irresponsible For Us To Create Panic,’ Then Predicts 20% Of People Will Die If Coronavirus Becomes Widespread)

Hey All. Can we talk about 1 of the few topics I may actually know too much about: homicide? Specifically, whether Donald Trump may have criminal exposure for some level of negligent homicide or voluntary/involuntary manslaughter for the way he’s mishandled the Coronavirus crisis — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020

I spent 22 of my 30 years as a federal prosecutor handling murder cases in Washington, DC. I served as Chief of the Homicide Section at the DC US Attorney’s Office, overseeing all murder prosecutions in the city. I was always on the lookout for novel ways to apply homicide … — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020

liability in an attempt to appropriately and ethically hold accountable those who were responsible for taking the life of a fellow human being. I think it’s fair to observe that there’s nothing more devestating to a family then losing a loved one to ether violent crime or to … — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020

an illness that could have been prevented or mitigated. I’m trying to assimilate all available evidence (rapidly developing and being reported every day) to fairly assess whether Trump and his administration may have acted/failed to act in a way that could give rise to … — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020

homicide liability. This is not an easy question. Further, whereas the evidence is clear that Trump has committed multiple criminal offenses both before his tenure as president (campaign finance crimes) & during his time as president (obstruction of justice, bribery/extortion)… — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020

homicide liability by his negligent/grossly negligent (and/or possibly intentional) mishandling of the Coronavirus crisis in the US is a more nuanced and thorny issue and deserves careful consideration. But the homicide liability issue MUST be addressed because … — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020

ALL criminal charges will have to be investigated and, if the evidence dictates it, prosecuted come Jan. 2021. Stay tuned … #TrumpCrimesCommission #TCC #JusticeIsComing — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020

Shortly after Kirschner posted the tweets, he got a response from Mark Judson — a Democratic candidate for North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District until he lost the primary on Super Tuesday. (RELATED: MSNBC Analyst Accuses Fox News Of ‘Getting People Killed For Years’)

Judson, a CPA, crunched the numbers for Kirschner: