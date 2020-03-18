Gordon Chang: ‘We Are The Object Of A Hate Campaign By Beijing’

Asian affairs expert Gordon Chang sat down for a wide-ranging interview with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill on U.S.-China relations, the coronavirus pandemic, Beijing expelling journalists, the ‘Wuhan virus’ controversy and more.
Chang also slammed those who he says are ‘peddling ludicrous theories’ about the origin of the coronavirus. (RELATED: H1N1 Response VS COVID-19 Response, Why So Different? We Asked Rep. Roger Marshall, M.D.)
“We are the object of a hate campaign by Beijing and reporters and newspapers and others in this country, have to understand that we have a common enemy and the common enemy isn’t the President of the United States, the common enemy is Xi Jinping the ruler of China and the Communist party, because they mean us great harm,” said Chang.
WATCH:
The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.
