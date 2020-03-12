Sen. Lindsey Graham To Self-Quarantine As President Of Brazil Awaits Results For Coronavirus

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham announced Thursday that he will self-quarantine after being close to the president of Brazil, who is currently being tested for Coronavirus.

“Senator Graham was at Mar-a-Lago last weekend. He has no recollection of direct contact with the President of Brazil, who is awaiting results of a coronavirus test, or his spokesman who tested positive,” Graham’s office said in a statement. “However, in an abundance of caution and upon the advice of his doctor, Senator Graham has decided to self-quarantine awaiting the results of a coronavirus test. This is a precautionary measure. He will continue to work from home.”

Hours before, Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott announced that he will self-quarantine after meeting with a Brazilian delegation member who tested positive for Coronavirus. (RELATED: Sen. Rick Scott To Self-Quarantine After Meeting Brazilian Delegation Member With Coronavirus)

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was the first to announce the self-quarantine Sunday, saying that he will be staying home in Texas for the week after he was informed that he met the individual who attended CPAC who is infected with coronavirus. (RELATED: Ted Cruz To Stay Home In Texas For One Week After Saying He Met Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

Cruz made it clear in a statement that he has not had any symptoms since the interaction at the conference and that it was a quick conversation and a handshake, but he said in order to be safe he will be staying home instead of returning back to Washington D.C. Cruz also said he has spoken with health officials across the board.

Republican Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar became the second member of Congress to self-quarantine Sunday. The Arizona Republican said that three of his senior staff are also under self-quarantine, but that none of them have been diagnosed or feel symptoms of the disease. (RELATED: Rep. Paul Gosar Becomes Second Member Of Congress To Self-Quarantine After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)