California Governor Gavin Newsom Issues Statewide Shelter In Place Order

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide directive Thursday for all Californians to shelter in place in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, numerous outlets reported.

Newsom’s order follows similar shelter in place orders that were issued in Los Angeles County and in the Bay Area, which requires non-essential businesses to close and residents to remain at home unless they need to obtain medications, groceries or other essential supplies. (RELATED: Trump Waives FDA Regulations, Opening Door For Chloroquine And Other Drugs To Be Used For Coronavirus Therapy)

CA is issuing a statewide, mandatory STAY AT HOME order. Those that work in critical sectors should go to work. Grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and more will stay open. We need to meet this moment and flatten the curve together. Go to https://t.co/xtXFwVeWc2 to learn more. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 20, 2020

The governor also announced that he predicts more than half of Californians will be infected with the coronavirus within an eight week period, Kron 4 reported.

The announcement comes the same day the governor asked the federal government for more than $1 billion in funding so the state could create additional health care facilitates once the existing capacity is exhausted, LAist reported.

Newsom said he hoped people would abide by the order “to protect themselves, protect their families and protect the broader community,” he said according to the Washington Post.