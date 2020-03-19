The Importance Of Our Borders

Daily Caller journalist Chris Burgard talks to the men responsible for guarding the Texas border and the critical nature of our border security, which often requires the misallocation of resources. Sheriff Arvin West explains how taxpayer dollars are being spent on burials of people who died trying to cross the border, an expense that can add up to equaling the salary of one additional border officer for each dead body. (RELATED:Mormon Family Massacred While Traveling Along The US-Mexico Border)

“There’s bodies showing up on my property, in my property, in my front yard. It’s too much. We’re sick and tired of it. We’ve been dealing with it for a long time. We want it to stop. We’d like to see the human trafficking end, we’d like to see the border secure. We want to see a border wall,” Dr. Mike Vickers said.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

