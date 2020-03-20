Fauci Scrambles To Hide A Laugh At Trump Press Conference, Breaks His Own Cardinal Rule Instead

Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared to have some serious difficulty keeping a straight face during President Donald Trump’s press conference Friday.

As President Trump mentioned Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, he threw in a joke about the “Deep State Department.” Fauci, clearly amused and struggling to keep from laughing, broke his own rule with regard to coronavirus safety and touched his face. (RELATED: ‘Our Job Is To Not Let That Worst Case Scenario Happen’: Dr. Fauci Says Preparation Is Key)

WATCH:

When one reporter said that she had a question for Trump and another for Dr. Fauci, the president held her off and instead suggested that questions go to Pompeo first so that he could get back to work.

“One thing. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is extremely busy, so if you have any questions for him right now, could you do that? You know what I’d like to do? I’d like him to go back to the State Department. Or as I call it, the Deep State Department,” Trump turned to Pompeo then, adding, “You don’t mind.”

Fauci struggled valiantly to keep from laughing as Trump concluded, “I would like to have him go back and do his job.”

After a moment, Fauci seemed to give up and covered his face with his hand.

Fauci has often suggested that one way to help stop the spread of coronavirus, in addition to washing hands often, is for people to avoid touching their faces.