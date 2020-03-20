Normally These Noise-Canceling Headphones Are $260 But You Can Get Them Now For $60

The year is 2020, and we’re all pretty much done with wires at this point. From chargers to speakers, all of our favorite devices are kicking cords to the curb, and headphones are no exception.

The only issue, though, is that wireless headphones tend to fall into one of two categories: powerful and expensive or weak and budget-friendly. The TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones are making waves as an incredible option that delivers amazing sound at an incredible price point, and they’re on sale for over 70% off today.

These Z2 wireless headphones are unlike anything you’ve ever listened with before. Whether you’re chipping away at the office or pumping iron at the gym, these headphones are designed to keep up, as they boast some serious long-lasting listening power. Featuring Sound2.0™ technology along with aptX and active noise-cancellation, these bad boys let you completely lose yourself in the music, no matter what you’re doing.

But, what really sets these headphones apart from other ones like them is the fact that they can blast up 35 hours of music per charge. That means you can continue to rock out to your favorite jams for well over a day before having to juice them up again. And, the fact that they’re designed to stay on during rigorous activity means they’re incredibly comfortable and ideal for long-term wear, whether you’re working out or running errands all day.

Compatible with Bluetooth-enabled devices, the game-changing Z2 wireless headphones can give you something to listen to just about anywhere, making you feel as if you were front row center at your favorite concert, anytime. And who wouldn’t want that? It’s no wonder the headphones were named one of Amazon’s Choice Products and called a “versatile choice” with “amazing value” on many top tech-review sites.

Experience real listening power with the TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for an additional 15% off at just $59.50 when you use the coupon code SPRINGSAVE15!

