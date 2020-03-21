Editorial

Kenny Rogers Dies From Natural Causes At The Age Of 81

Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XX - Inside

(Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Legendary musician Kenny Rogers has died at the age of 81.

The iconic singer passed away “peacefully” late Friday night due to natural causes, according to a tweet posted from his verified account.

Damn, I woke up, saw this and felt like I’d been punched right in the gut. This one just hits differently, and it’s a tough pill to swallow.

Rogers is one of the most famous people to ever work in the music industry. All he did was make hits for his millions of fans around the globe.

Luckily, he went “peacefully,” which is all you can ask for at the age of 81. Still, this one is a tough situation to handle.

Guys like Rogers are iconic. You just never expect people like him to pass away. It’s a dark reminder we’re all human at the end of the day.

So, in honor of Rogers, grab a beer, grab a deck of cards, do a little shuffling and pour one out for the legend.

We’ll miss you, Kenny! Thanks for the memories and great music.