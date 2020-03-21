Kenny Rogers Dies From Natural Causes At The Age Of 81

Legendary musician Kenny Rogers has died at the age of 81.

The iconic singer passed away “peacefully” late Friday night due to natural causes, according to a tweet posted from his verified account.

The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. https://t.co/adxAgiMW2s pic.twitter.com/nggWiiotMT — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) March 21, 2020

Damn, I woke up, saw this and felt like I’d been punched right in the gut. This one just hits differently, and it’s a tough pill to swallow.

Rogers is one of the most famous people to ever work in the music industry. All he did was make hits for his millions of fans around the globe.

Luckily, he went “peacefully,” which is all you can ask for at the age of 81. Still, this one is a tough situation to handle.

Guys like Rogers are iconic. You just never expect people like him to pass away. It’s a dark reminder we’re all human at the end of the day.

So, in honor of Rogers, grab a beer, grab a deck of cards, do a little shuffling and pour one out for the legend.

We’ll miss you, Kenny! Thanks for the memories and great music.