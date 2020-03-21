With Shelter In Place Announcements On The Rise, Now Is The Time To Decide: Are You Ready?

These are uncertain times. Americans across the country remain scared and more importantly confused about when the dangers of Covid-19 will start to diminish- and when things are going to go back to normal. Depending on who you ask, the answer to this could be a matter of weeks or a matter of months, and some states are starting to take notice on how bad things may actually be getting.

In states like California, New York, Oregon, New Jersey, shelter in place orders have already begun, and while grocery stores and essential functions remain open…the uncertainty of the future looms large.

So how can the average American be prepared in case things go wrong? Many are recommending to stay armed (never a bad recommendation) but other than safety, your primary needs during an emergency includes food, water, medicine, and tools you may need for survival.

While you can certainly find most of the the above necessities separately, certain retailers have prepared kits with everything you need to survive for a few days on the go in one bag.

One company, Outbreak Provisions has begun to sell everything you need for a survival situation in handy packages depending on the size of your family.

Remember, you never know when you may need to leave at a moment’s notice so having everything you need in one place should give you an edge in a variety of situations from fire-starting, to water purification.

Each kit features a large duffle bag with multiple pockets and wheels for easy mobility, and the items in each kit fit the following five standards for emergency survival:

Food and Water: The food and water in this kit have a 5-year shelf life, and are meant to provide nutrition for 72 hours.

Light and Communication: These items can come in handy if you experience a home power outage, car trouble, or other emergency.

Shelter and Warmth: These supplies will protect you from wind, sun, rain, and other harsh conditions.

Tools: These items can be useful when you need help with navigation, transport, personal protection, or shelter.

Hygiene and Sanitation: Hygiene is important in a disaster; staying clean can protect against infection, disease, and depression.

Outbreak Provisions was founded on the goal of being prepared during outbreaks, pandemics, and other emergency situations.

Be sure to check out Outbreak’s 1 person, 2 person, and 4 person kits for yourself for everything that is included in each kit, but rest assured the kits will cover you for a short period of time for emergency travel situations.

Additionally, be sure to consider whether you are prepared for the long term, as based on CDC and government information, sheltering in place may also be the best case scenario for you depending on circumstance.

Stay safe!

