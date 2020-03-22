2020 Summer Olympics Might Be Postponed, Canceling Them Is ‘Not On The Agenda’

The 2020 summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan might not go off as planned because of coronavirus.
With the future of the games in doubt, the International Olympic Committee released a statement Sunday that all scenarios are looked at, and that includes postponing the games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
However, canceling them is apparently not likely. The statement said canning the games entirely is “not on the agenda.”
Health and safety paramount as IOC Executive Board agrees to step up scenario-planning for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 To safeguard the health of all involved and to contribute to the containment of COVID-19, the Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) today announced that the IOC will step up its scenario-planning for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Full story on bio
The hits just keep coming with coronavirus. It just doesn’t end. We lost March Madness, the NHL, NBA, our movies and now the Olympics might be postponed.
I honestly don’t understand how the games being potentially canceled isn’t a very real option at this point. I’m not cheering for it, but I’m also not sure how you can rule it out.
At this point nothing seems safe out of reach of coronavirus. It’s tragic, but it’s also 100% completely true.
Let’s hope the Olympics go off without a hitch in Japan. We desperately need something to keep us entertained. I’m just not holding my breath.
