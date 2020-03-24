Bernie Sanders Will Participate In April Debate

2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will participate in the April debate against former Vice President Joe Biden.
Sanders’ communications director Mike Casca told NBC News that, if the debate is still on, the Vermont Senator will be participating. Despite Biden’s continued primary victories against Sanders, he has refused to drop out of the race. The two have also canceled campaign events due to coronavirus.
“Senator Sanders is still running for president,” Casca said. “If there is a debate in April, he plans to be there.”
The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has said there will be a debate in April, but there is not one scheduled. The last Democratic debate had no live audience, which could happen again for the April debate. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Bernie Asks Group Of Young Children: ‘Anyone Ever Seen Cocaine?’)
Biden has set up a studio in his Delaware home and will host virtual briefings from there. (RELATED: Biden Comes Out Of Hibernation, Plans Regular Briefings From His Home Rebutting Trump’s Alleged Lies)
Sanders has failed to pick up big-name supporters like Biden, who the establishment has completely rallied behind.