Latest Gallup Poll Gives Trump His Best Job Approval Numbers Ever — Shows Massive Bump In Support Among Independents

A new poll from Gallup published Tuesday shows President Donald Trump receiving a significant bump in his approval numbers across several key demographics.

49 percent of the 1,020 participants, surveyed by Gallup between March 13-22 said they approve of the job Trump is doing as president, while 45 percent said they disapproved, and 6 percent said they had no opinion. It’s the first time that Gallup has ever given Trump a positive job approval differential (+4) since entering office in January 2017.

According to Gallup, Trump had twice previously posted a 49 percent approval rating, his high mark as president. Both occurred earlier in 2020 as the impeachment trial concluded in the Senate.

Democrats and Independents both approve of Trump at higher rates than they did in the previous Gallup poll. 43 percent of Independents currently approve of the president, an 8 point bump from the previous poll, and 13 percent of Democrats responded in kind, nearly doubling the previous poll’s mark of 7.

Trump’s approvals were even higher when the poll asked bout his coronavirus response specifically. 60 percent of all participants approved, including 94 percent of Republicans, 60 percent of independents, and 27 percent of Democrats, while 38 percent disapproved. (RELATED: Trump On Coronavirus Timeline: ‘I Would Love To Have The Country Open By Easter’)

The Gallup data echoes similar polls released in recent days.

A Harris poll published on March 19 showed 56 percent of respondents approved of the president’s coronavirus response. A Monmouth University poll released Monday showed that while only 50 percent of surveyed participants approved of Trump’s handling of the pandemic, only 45 percent of the same sample approved of the media’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.