Greta Thunberg Says She And Her Father Likely Had The Coronavirus

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg says it is “extremely likely” that she and her father contracted the coronavirus, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

Thunberg and her father, Svante, stayed in a separate apartment away from her sister and mother, who are located in Stockholm, in an effort to not infect them if the two carried the highly contagious virus, the New York Times reported. She said she felt “tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed,” while her father’s symptoms were far worse, she explained in her Instagram post.

Thunberg and her father have yet to be tested for the virus because Sweden only offers coronavirus tests to those in need of urgent medical care, she explains in her Instagram post. “I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances.” (RELATED:INTERACTIVE: This Map Shows How Many Have Died From COVID-19 In Each State)

She explains that she has “basically recovered” and urges everyone to stay at home. “Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms,” the post said. “We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others… Please keep in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus.”