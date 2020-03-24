Greta Thunberg Says She And Her Father Likely Had The Coronavirus

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg says it is “extremely likely” that she and her father contracted the coronavirus, the New York Times reported Tuesday.
Thunberg and her father, Svante, stayed in a separate apartment away from her sister and mother, who are located in Stockholm, in an effort to not infect them if the two carried the highly contagious virus, the New York Times reported. She said she felt “tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed,” while her father’s symptoms were far worse, she explained in her Instagram post.
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father – who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but – AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve
Thunberg and her father have yet to be tested for the virus because Sweden only offers coronavirus tests to those in need of urgent medical care, she explains in her Instagram post. “I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances.” (RELATED:INTERACTIVE: This Map Shows How Many Have Died From COVID-19 In Each State)
She explains that she has “basically recovered” and urges everyone to stay at home. “Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms,” the post said. “We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others… Please keep in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus.”