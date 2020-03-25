Democrats Don’t Want To See A Good Pandemic Go To Waste

On today’s podcast we go through the disgraceful wish list of liberal payoffs Democrats included in their coronavirus relief bill. We also recap Joe Biden’s really bad day of interviews, and talk with Jon Gabriel, editor-in-chief of Ricochet.com, about how people in Arizona are handling the pandemic and whether or not the Grand Canyon State is turning blue.

Name a liberal interest group and there’s likely a payoff to them in Nancy Pelosi’s coronavirus relief bill. The Speaker of the House made sure to hand out billions of dollars to any and every left-wing cause, organization, and group in her bill after torpedoing a bipartisan bill in the Senate. We get into all the shameful, gory details.

Joe Biden is struggling to stay relevant in the midst of a pandemic. After a series of interviews in his he got confuse, made gaffes, and coughed repeatedly, he’s also struggling to remain coherent. We have the story.

Then we talk to Arizonan and Ricochet editor-in-chief Jon Gabriel about how people out west are handling the pandemic, note the rampant hypocrisy throughout the political world, and look forward to the November election and whether or not Republicans can keep the state red.

