Tampa Bay Lightning, Bauer Fight Coronavirus

The Tampa Bay Lightning have pledged to provide 500,000 meals to the Tampa Bay area while Bauer, a hockey equipment company, has switched production to masks to help fight the coronavirus.

“We’re gonna get through this together. We’re gonna do this as a community,” said Steven Stamkos, captain of the Lightning. The other players on the Lightning have come together to help support arena staff that are currently not working because of the suspension of the NHL. In their press release, the Lightning encouraged fans to go online to www.FeedingTampaBay.org to help in the cause. “Anything we can do to help feed Tampa Bay, we’re definitely going to do that,” said Stamkos.

Farther north in Quebec, Canada, the hockey equipment company Bauer has switched one of its factories from sports equipment to medical equipment. CEO of Bauer Ed Kinnaly, according to ESPN, said that the company is looking to provide the masks to the United States and is currently filling an order for 100,000 masks across all of Canada. “We can keep some people employed to work on these,” said Kinnaly. Bauer currently has a total of 34 employees working on the products in two different locations. 

“Frankly I wish we could do more,” Kinnaly said. “Any way we can help, we’re going to try.”