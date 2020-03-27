‘YOU WILL SEE DARKNESS!’: Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens Loses It As House Floor Descends Into Chaos

Democratic Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens on Friday began screaming on the House floor while wearing pink latex gloves, refusing to give up her time after it had expired.

“I request 30 more seconds because I rise before you adorning these…” Stevens said on the House floor before House Majority Whip Steny Hoyer cut her off telling her that her time had expired. However, Stevens continued to speak. Raising her voice loudly, screaming into the microphone.

“Sharing in the profession with those who have not come before you. Similar times of trying medical needs. Wars and flus past. You will see darkness. You will be… and our society needs you to stand together at this time. Our country loves you. To our doctors and our nurses I wear these latex gloves…,” Stevens says as she continues to be interrupted and cut off as her time had expired. (RELATED: Pelosi Says Senate Coronavirus Bill Is Discriminatory To Residents In DC, One Day Before House Vote)

WATCH:

The chaos comes as the House is set to vote on the $2 trillion phase 3 package, passed by the Senate on Wednesday. The House is scheduled to vote on the legislation sometime Friday, as the disease continues to spread throughout the U.S. (RELATED: Democrats Already Discussing Phase 4 Coronavirus Package — House Still Needs To Vote On Phase 3)

Meanwhile, Democrats in Congress are already discussing a phase 4 coronavirus relief package.