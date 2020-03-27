Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
Patriots Democratic Primary Round-Up: A Dark Horse In The Wings?

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks in front of stacks of medical protective supplies during a news conference at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center which will be partially converted into a temporary hospital during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Coronavirus has reduced the 2020 Democratic primary to a series of remote cable news appearances and barbs traded over various social media platforms.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has posted a series of videos addressing issues as they arise, primarily focused on the continued spread of coronavirus and President Donald Trump’s response to it.

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has done the same, in addition to returning to work in the Senate, pushing for unemployment insurance expansion in the coronavirus relief package that cleared its last congressional hurdle Friday

Meanwhile, another name has come into view as a potential dark horse contender, should Sanders and Biden carry the race all the way through to the Democratic National Convention.

As always, the Daily Caller has waded through all of the most recent stories to bring you the latest: who’s in, who’s out, who’s surging and what Americans have to say about the whole mess.

The standouts:

Sanders earned the endorsement of the Wisconsin Muslim Civic Alliance.

The independent Vermont Senator also amplified the voices of sanitation workers and shift workers who asked for hazard pay and sick leave as they continue to work despite the coronavirus threat.

Biden spent the week hosting virtual roundtables, releasing his own plan to deal with a global pandemic, launching a podcast and making appearances on “The View” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The washouts:

The conversation went sideways during Biden’s remote appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” when the former vice president claimed that his Philadelphia Phillies baseball cap was “a way to sleep with his wife.

Biden also took a hit when a 1993 accusation of sexual assault resurfaced.

The dropouts:

Neither candidate has made any move to drop out of the primary this week.

So who’s left? Biden, Sanders, and … ?

As New York’s Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo rakes in the accolades for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the state that has so far been hardest hit — and some of his fans have even taken to calling him “President Cuomo.”

The opposition:

President Trump has been mostly occupied with daily coronavirus briefings and relief measures for small businesses and the American people, but he has taken the time to take a few shots at Biden.

The hot takes:

The delegate count:

  • Joe Biden: 1217
  • Bernie Sanders: 914
  • Other: 171

Check back next week for updates, including the results of the most recent primaries and more.

