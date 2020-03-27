Patriots Democratic Primary Round-Up: A Dark Horse In The Wings?

Coronavirus has reduced the 2020 Democratic primary to a series of remote cable news appearances and barbs traded over various social media platforms.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has posted a series of videos addressing issues as they arise, primarily focused on the continued spread of coronavirus and President Donald Trump’s response to it.

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has done the same, in addition to returning to work in the Senate, pushing for unemployment insurance expansion in the coronavirus relief package that cleared its last congressional hurdle Friday

Meanwhile, another name has come into view as a potential dark horse contender, should Sanders and Biden carry the race all the way through to the Democratic National Convention.

The standouts:

Sanders earned the endorsement of the Wisconsin Muslim Civic Alliance.

I am grateful to receive the support of @WisMuslimVoters who promote civic participation among the Muslim community in Wisconsin. Now more than ever we must all come together so that every community gets the care and protection they need. https://t.co/K8QrmkzGsI — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 26, 2020

The independent Vermont Senator also amplified the voices of sanitation workers and shift workers who asked for hazard pay and sick leave as they continue to work despite the coronavirus threat.

Workers who are providing essential public services deserve hazard pay and adequate safety equipment. I applaud the members of @teamsters Local 249 who are standing up not just for themselves, but for workers everywhere. https://t.co/3qqgnLDuzD — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 26, 2020

The coronavirus is spreading quickly, and the reality is that CVS workers are among some of those at the highest risk and are less likely to have paid sick leave. Add your name to this petition to demand CVS provide a safe workplace for workers: https://t.co/VNCBzINwJa — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 26, 2020

Biden spent the week hosting virtual roundtables, releasing his own plan to deal with a global pandemic, launching a podcast and making appearances on “The View” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Alright @TeamJoe, join us for Happy Hour. Watch our virtual round table on the issues that matter to young folks: https://t.co/pFhYghw5dt — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 25, 2020

If I were President, here’s what I would do right now: – Use all available authorities to turn the tide on this epidemic

– Launch a task force to ensure money rapidly gets to people who need it

– Bring leaders of Congress together to build the next deal https://t.co/F14kf8MRUF — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 26, 2020

Joe Biden Announces Plan To Launch Podcast. https://t.co/GlLcH4k5k2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 26, 2020

The washouts:

The conversation went sideways during Biden’s remote appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” when the former vice president claimed that his Philadelphia Phillies baseball cap was “a way to sleep with his wife.

Jimmy Kimmel tells Biden that wearing his Phillies hat isn’t a way to win votes. Biden says “It’s a way to be able to sleep with my wife.” pic.twitter.com/WhJHy69Ebb — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) March 27, 2020

Biden also took a hit when a 1993 accusation of sexual assault resurfaced.

Joe Biden Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Former Staffer: ‘Penetrated Me With His Fingers’ https://t.co/pJecYcDeDL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 27, 2020

The dropouts:

Neither candidate has made any move to drop out of the primary this week.

So who’s left? Biden, Sanders, and … ?

As New York’s Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo rakes in the accolades for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the state that has so far been hardest hit — and some of his fans have even taken to calling him “President Cuomo.”

While Joe Biden attempts to shadow President Trump he better look over his shoulder at Governor Cuomo. The same establishment that bent over backwards to change the rules for Bloomberg must be thinking Cuomo could be the ghost in the machine. I said it first mark it down. — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) March 25, 2020

Gov Andrew Cuomo is the de facto President of the United States. ⁦@NYGovCuomo⁩ pic.twitter.com/Zdk4mFotCf — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) March 27, 2020

Can’t we just nominate Andrew Cuomo nowwwww for president? — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) March 25, 2020

“In the midst of a pandemic, Americans need real leadership — and the New York governor has risen to the occasion. In the face of a feckless, reckless president spreading disinformation by the day, Cuomo has stepped up” | @JillFilipovic for @CNNOpinion https://t.co/6pe03eDtWE — CNN (@CNN) March 25, 2020

You know what y’all could do while you’re staying home? Fill out your Census form!! Takes just a few minutes and then you can go back to binge-watching your favorite shows and listening to President Cuomo’s coronavirus updates! pic.twitter.com/OA77AQT0v7 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 26, 2020

The opposition:

President Trump has been mostly occupied with daily coronavirus briefings and relief measures for small businesses and the American people, but he has taken the time to take a few shots at Biden.

This is the way the @nytimes finished a story on me. “You can see the contrast between the steady, assured, informed and strong leadership that VP Biden (Sleepy Joe) has shown, and the bungling, chaotic and dishonest start-stop approach that Mr. (not Pres.) Trump has shown…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2020

….us since the beginning of this crisis.” They meant the opposite? Forgot to mention that I closed our Country to China (and Europe) very early, long before it was considered acceptable to do so. Sleepy Joe said I was “xenophobic”, but I saved thousands of lives! Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2020

The hot takes:

All I know is, if Joe Biden was me, If Joe Biden was a Black male, working class teacher who treated women co-workers, friends, & colleagues in a perversive manner reaching levels of accusations of assault & rape Joe Biden would have already been in Jail — Anthony Clark in the Struggle (@anthonyvclark20) March 27, 2020

Joe Rogan on Joe Biden: “Trump is going to eat him alive” https://t.co/LC7d9BJqQT pic.twitter.com/TnnbGYYk0r — The Hill (@thehill) March 27, 2020

Thank you Vox for stepping up and shedding light on Joe Biden’s sexual assault allegation. The cracks are starting to form in the mainstream media. Keep up the pressure. Keep Retweeting. #TimesUpBiden https://t.co/xXjzm3XDBw — Solomon Rajput For Congress (@VoteForSolomon) March 27, 2020

I wouldn’t be mad if @BernieSanders ran as an independent and burned the whole damn house down. I’m tired of being soft. We are at war with the dnc and the fake media who will do everything to stop the advancement of working families in this country. It’s time to SHOW FORCE! — Ja’Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) March 27, 2020

AOC, who is critical of the stimulus, said this when I asked if she was disappointed by Bernie Sanders’ position in support: “Each one of us takes this vote alone. This is not an easy position for anyone to take. It’s a tough position, because it’s literally a hostage situation” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 27, 2020

The delegate count:

Joe Biden: 1217

Bernie Sanders: 914

Other: 171

Check back next week for updates, including the results of the most recent primaries and more.

