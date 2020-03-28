Greg Gutfeld Shreds Hillary Clinton For Believing China’s Coronavirus Data: ‘You Are What Scientists Would Call A Scumbag’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld on Friday pounced on a tweet from failed 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, saying, “You are what scientists would call a scumbag.”

Gutfeld was referring to a tweet from Clinton that joked about the United States allegedly now leading the world in coronavirus infections: “He did promise ‘America First,’” she said, referencing one of President Donald Trump’s slogans.

He did promise “America First.” https://t.co/bzks3hqCUE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 27, 2020

“I can’t believe I’m going to say there are no words for Hillary Clinton. She not only stole this joke, it’s not even a good joke and the joke is based on the suffering of others,” Gutfeld said on “The Five.” RELATED: Chinese Ambassador Applauds Hillary Clinton For Spreading Chinese Propaganda)

“I would say that she should rot in hell but I think she’s already there. When you look at people suffering … If you see that as an opportunity to direct attention to yourself on social media, you’re what scientists would call a scumbag and you’re somebody that we will not forget when this is all over and done with.”

Gutfeld noted that if infection rates are increasing in the United States it’s because the more people are being tested for the coronavirus — critics of Trump have suggested not enough people have had access to testing facilities.

“The Five” co-host said it may be too early to divide up the heroes and villains in the coronavirus crisis right now — but not in Clinton’s case, who will “fall on the villain side.”

“I ain’t going to forget it. I thought maybe I could stop talking about her but now I’m just going to chase her for the rest of her life.” (RELATED: ‘Buy American’ — White House Confirms Executive Order That Will End Medical Supply Chain Reliance On China)

Critics have accused China of covering up evidence and testimony related to the coronavirus after the sickness first started infecting people in the city of Wuhan. The Communist Party leadership reportedly silenced doctors who tried to warn the world about the potential devastation of COVID-19.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has specifically targeted the Chinese leadership for orchestrating a coverup.

“It took an awful long time for the world to become aware of this risk that was sitting there residing inside of China,” Pompeo noted earlier in March.