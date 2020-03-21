Politics

Chinese Ambassador Applauds Hillary Clinton For Spreading Communist Propaganda

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at United Nations Headquarters on a panel about including women in the peace process in Afghanistan, in the Manhattan borough of New York City

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief
China’s ambassador to South Africa on Friday cheered former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for advancing the Chinese Communist Party’s official line about the coronavirus not being a “Chinese virus.”

“Justice always speak loudly,” Tian Xuejun tweeted.

The state-owned propaganda outlet China News noted how Clinton had been quick to criticize Trump calling COVID-19 the “Chinese virus” and saying his rhetoric was “racist.” It suggested he was desperate to “eclipse his poor response in curbing the virus outbreak.”

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at United Nations Headquarters on a panel about including women in the peace process in Afghanistan, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The ambassador also retweeted a comment from Chinese spokeswoman Hua Chunying that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was not being truthful about the coronavirus outbreak in Italy being caused by infected Chinese workers going to the European country. “Stop lying through your teeth!” Hua said, claiming “China’s efforts averted hundreds of thousands of infection cases.” (RELATED: ‘Buy American’ — White House Confirms Executive Order That Will End Medical Supply Chain Reliance On China)

Pompeo this week blamed China for its slow reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak, covering up the true extent of its danger and causing needless “suffering” around the world.

President Donald Trump called the pandemic the “Chinese virus” for the first time Monday. (RELATED: Colbert: ‘Very Racist’ For Trump To Blame China For Virus (It Scrambled To Cover Up)

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: U.S. President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, joined by members of the Coronavirus Task Force, field questions about the coronavirus outbreak in the press briefing room at the White House on March 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration is considering an $850 billion stimulus package to counter the economic fallout as the coronavirus spreads. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

During his first speech to the nation on the coronavirus, he referred to the sickness as being “foreign,” prompting criticism from CNN and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden that he was being “xenophobic.”

China has pushed a conspiracy theory that the coronavirus was exported to that country by the U.S. Army.