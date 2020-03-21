Chinese Ambassador Applauds Hillary Clinton For Spreading Communist Propaganda

China’s ambassador to South Africa on Friday cheered former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for advancing the Chinese Communist Party’s official line about the coronavirus not being a “Chinese virus.”

“Justice always speak loudly,” Tian Xuejun tweeted.

It is true. Justice always speak loudly. https://t.co/kZjcYccFPg — Chinese Ambassador to South Africa (@AmbLINSongtian) March 20, 2020

The state-owned propaganda outlet China News noted how Clinton had been quick to criticize Trump calling COVID-19 the “Chinese virus” and saying his rhetoric was “racist.” It suggested he was desperate to “eclipse his poor response in curbing the virus outbreak.”

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Wednesday critiqued President Donald Trump’s recent usage of “Chinese Virus” to refer to the #COVID19 as “racist rhetoric,” which is an attempt to eclipse his poor response in curbing the virus outbreak. https://t.co/Yu07UjCzbi pic.twitter.com/V4ZV9zb2ho — China News 中国新闻网 (@Echinanews) March 20, 2020

The ambassador also retweeted a comment from Chinese spokeswoman Hua Chunying that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was not being truthful about the coronavirus outbreak in Italy being caused by infected Chinese workers going to the European country. “Stop lying through your teeth!” Hua said, claiming “China’s efforts averted hundreds of thousands of infection cases.” (RELATED: ‘Buy American’ — White House Confirms Executive Order That Will End Medical Supply Chain Reliance On China)

#Pompeo said to Fox News “China has allowed hundreds of thousands of people to leave Wuhan to go to places like Italy that’s now suffering so badly” . Stop lying through your teeth! As WHO experts said, China’s efforts averted hundreds of thousands of infection cases. pic.twitter.com/kHGQqZK9wM — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) March 20, 2020

Pompeo this week blamed China for its slow reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak, covering up the true extent of its danger and causing needless “suffering” around the world.

President Donald Trump called the pandemic the “Chinese virus” for the first time Monday. (RELATED: Colbert: ‘Very Racist’ For Trump To Blame China For Virus (It Scrambled To Cover Up)

During his first speech to the nation on the coronavirus, he referred to the sickness as being “foreign,” prompting criticism from CNN and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden that he was being “xenophobic.”

China has pushed a conspiracy theory that the coronavirus was exported to that country by the U.S. Army.