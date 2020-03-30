CBS News Says ‘Editing Mistake’ Led To Misleading Video Showing An Italian Hospital During Segment On New York’s Coronavirus Crisis

CBS News said an “an editing mistake” led to the network airing footage of an Italian hospital during a segment on New York’s coronavirus crisis in a statement to the Daily Caller on Monday.

“CBS This Morning” discussed Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s allegation that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) only gave the state 400 ventilators when they needed 30,000 on March 25. The network aired footage of a crowded Italian hospital room that was reported by Sky News on March 22 during a segment on hospitals in the country.

“It was an editing mistake. We took immediate steps to remove it from all platforms and shows,” a CBS spokesperson said in a statement to the Daily Caller. (RELATED: Kentucky Gun Range Confirms ABC’s ‘Syrian Combat Footage’ Comes From Its Range)

WATCH:

When talking about the Coronavirus outbreak in New York City, @CBSNews aired footage of a hospital in Italy. Especially in times of a crisis where people are already in a panic, the Media needs to give accurate information. Irresponsible.

pic.twitter.com/k2C8GWFS2J — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 30, 2020

Sky News’s segment shows the same hospital that CBS News aired just days later. CBS News aired the misleading footage as Cuomo was bashing FEMA for the apparent lack of ventilators, suggesting that the video was of a New York hospital.

“This is the main hospital in Bergamo, in Lombardy province. It’s one of the most advanced hospitals in Europe,” according to Sky News on March 22.

The network did not immediately respond to questions about whether an on-air correction will be issued.