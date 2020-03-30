Trump Announces Ford And GE Will Produce 50,000 Ventilators In Next 100 Days

President Donald Trump announced during Monday’s coronavirus task force briefing that Ford and General Electric will produce 50,000 ventilators in the next 100 days to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have 9 other companies doing ventilators,” the president stated. “As we outpace what we need, we’re going to be sending them to Italy, we’re going to be sending them to France, we’re going to be sending them to Spain where they have tremendous problems.” (RELATED: Ford, GE And 3M Pooling Resources To Make Ventilators, Respirators And Face Shields Amid Coronavirus Pandemic)

“The fact that we’re doing so many so quickly is a tribute to our great companies,” the president continued

WATCH:

Ventilators have been one of the pieces of medical equipment most often requested of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) by state governors. The president claimed Monday that FEMA is shipping ventilators to several new states, including Louisiana, Connecticut, Michigan, and Illinois.

Trump, in his opening remarks, noted that the models the task force based its extended social distancing guidelines on suggest that, if strictly adhered to, the move could save more than 1,000,000 lives.

At Sunday’s briefing, he lauded Abbott Labs, which produced a new coronavirus test just approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that is expected to return results in 5 minutes.