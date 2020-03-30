‘My Hair Is Blowing Around’: Wind Restyles Trump’s Hair During Coronavirus Press Conference

President Donald Trump took a brief moment to acknowledge the wind — and its impact on his hair — during Monday’s coronavirus press conference.

While much of the information covered during the briefing was very serious, a sudden gust of wind took the president’s hair with it, providing a brief moment of levity. (RELATED: USNS Comfort Cruises Into New York Harbor)

WATCH:

Trump opened his remarks by thanking those who have come together to make sure that the U.S. hits the coronavirus with every possible resource, but midway through his description of a newly-constructed temporary hospital in New York City, the cross-breeze took center stage.

“In New York, the 2,900 bed hospital under construction which is now completed in three days — you might say three and a half days — at the Javits Center will be completed today,” he said, clearly distracted as the wind picked up his hair.

“Whoops, there goes our box and my hair was blowing around, and it’s mine,” Trump quipped, while smiling. “One thing you can’t get away with: if it’s not yours, you got a problem if you’re president.”

Trump went on to mention the USNS Comfort, one of the U.S. Navy’s floating hospitals, which arrived in New York Harbor earlier in the day to help share the non-coronavirus patient load.