Louisiana’s Attorney General On The State’s Coronavirus Preparedness

On today’s podcast we talk with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry on how the state is coping with the coronavirus outbreak and what is predicted to be the next epicenter of the pandemic. Plus, the President extends social distancing guidelines for another month and still some people don’t take it seriously.

President Trump has extended the social distancing guidelines until the end of April as many people refuse to follow them at all. It’s all well and good if these people want to hurt themselves, but they’re risking the lives of others and the economy as a whole. We talk about it and the special place in hell for morons.

The Kennedy Center, thanks to Nancy Pelosi, received $25 million in the coronavirus relief bill. That same day they laid off all the members of the National Symphony Orchestra. What exactly did the Speaker hold the bill up for a week over if not to save jobs?

Then we talk to Jeff Landry, the Attorney General of Louisiana. His state is expected to face a crushing wave of coronavirus cases in the next couple of weeks; just how prepared are they? Also, we discuss how the state has ordered non-essential medical facilities to close to conserve personal protective equipment for first responders in the fight against the virus, but abortion clinics are fighting the order, claiming they are essential. Plus, some states and localities are releasing prisoners in response to the outbreak, will Louisiana? And the Mayor of New Orleans refused to cancel Mardi Gras, claiming she wasn’t told to do so by President Trump – are leaders supposed to wait for orders from someone else before they lead? We get into all of it and more.

