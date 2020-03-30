PATRIOTS: Why The National Ventilator Stockpile Never Got Refilled

The United States attempted to fill its emergency supply of ventilators with a federal contract in 2010, but despite millions of dollars of investment, no ventilators were made.
Senior White House Correspondent Christian Datoc and fellow White House team member Anders Hagstrom discus a New York Times story detailing how a federal contract for tens of thousands of new, cheaper ventilators went bust. The story comes as the U.S. and the world are suffering from a severe shortage of the assisted-breathing equipment. (RELATED: Trump: ‘Quarantine Will Not Be Necessary’)
President Donald Trump has since ordered private companies to start producing as many as 100,000 ventilators. (RELATED: China Was Lauded As New ‘Global Leader’ For Distributing Medical Equipment To Fight Coronavirus, But Most Of That Equipment Is Reportedly Defective)
