‘An Invitation To Fuel A Disease’: Gordon Chang Explains Why China’s Wet Markets Are So Dangerous

Asian affairs expert Gordon Chang exploded on China after learning that some of the so called “wet markets” are reopening across the country.

The wet market in the Chinese city of Wuhan is believed to be ground zero of the coronavirus outbreak.

China ordered that its wet markets be shut down in January after facts emerged suggesting that coronavirus was first transmitted to humans via bats and other live animals sold in in the wet markets, according to Business Insider. (RELATED: Chinese Markets Reopen — And They Still Sell Bats, Dogs And Cats.)

However, now that China says it’s beaten the virus, the markets seem to have resumed business as usual.

“The coronavirus isn’t done with China yet, we’re starting to see evidence of a second wave and yet these markets have reopened, that’s just an invitation to fuel a disease and that’s why this story is significant,” said Chang.

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

