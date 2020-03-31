Birx Clears The Air: Governments Were Slow To Respond To Coronavirus ‘Because’ China Covered It Up

White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx said the slow coronavirus response from global governments came because China’s public data on the virus was inaccurate.

