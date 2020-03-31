Kate Middleton’s Seen Not Wearing Engagement Ring During Coronavirus Outbreak

A new photo of Kate Middleton not wearing her engagement ring during the coronavirus outbreak is causing quite a stir.

It all started when the royal household of Kensington Palace shared a photo on Instagram of the Duchess of Cambridge in her home wearing a gorgeous coral pink pantsuit while on the phone at her desk. On her left hand, the royal’s sapphire and diamond engagement ring was noticeably absent, though she did have on her gold wedding band.

The post was noted by Page Six in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

The caption next to the post read, “Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health — in recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time.” (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

Reports since have speculated that the reason the ring was missing is all part of helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.

A 2018 Georgia State University study found that, “rings provide a protected area in which bacteria can flourish,” per the outlet.

The CDC has also noted, “Some studies have shown that skin underneath rings contains more germs than comparable areas of skin on fingers without rings.”

A report on Monday in People magazine stated:

Her decision to remove her jewelry is likely to aid in the effectiveness of handwashing, which is essential in stopping the spread of the virus.

It all comes following reports last week that her father-in-law, Prince Charles, has tested positive for COVID-19.