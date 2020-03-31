‘We Are Rooting For You’: Tucker Carlson Wishes CNN’s Chris Cuomo Well After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tucker Carlson wished CNN anchor Chris Cuomo a speedy recovery after his Tuesday announcement that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Acknowledging their differences, the Daily Caller co-founder admitted that he often mocked Cuomo — but that he just wanted to see him recover. (RELATED: ‘He Drove To Mar-a-Lago’: Meghan McCain Praises Tucker Carlson For Getting Trump To ‘Believe In This Virus’)

WATCH:

“No show on television, I think it’s fair to say, has mocked CNN anchor Chris Cuomo more often or more gleefully than this one has,” Carlson began. “But tonight we’re going to take a break from that. Tonight he announced that, like so many thousands of other people in New York, he’s been infected with the coronavirus.”

“Cuomo said he’s had a fever and shortness of breath, but his main worry was infecting his wife and children,” Carlson continued. “Those are the right priorities. Cuomo said he will continue to do his show as long as he can in isolation from his basement. We respect that, too. Godspeed to the Cuomo family. We are rooting for you.”

Cuomo announced that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus Tuesday morning, but he seemed to be in good spirits and planned to continue to do his show as long as he possibly could.